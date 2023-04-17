Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 1,840 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned approximately 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 115,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $330.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.