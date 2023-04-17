Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.27. 140,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

