Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Up 1.8 %

BA traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $205.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,890. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.