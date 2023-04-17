Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

NYSE NUE traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

