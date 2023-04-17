Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 538,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.