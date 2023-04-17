Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.58) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of LON:SCT traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,336 ($16.54). 87,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,214.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,470.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,059 ($13.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,533 ($18.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

About Softcat

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,629.63%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

