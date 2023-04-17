Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 942,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

SPRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 314,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,463. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $92.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 188,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Spero Therapeutics

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

