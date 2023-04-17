Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,509.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $36,365.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 821,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,179.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,509.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,860.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,856 shares of company stock worth $327,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spok Price Performance

SPOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. 200,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,128. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $244.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 114.68%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

