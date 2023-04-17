Stacks Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002845 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $875.29 million and $48.17 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

