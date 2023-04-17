State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Bank of America

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.81.

State Street Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE STT traded down $7.35 on Monday, hitting $72.68. 13,758,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,937. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after acquiring an additional 679,772 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

