Status Market Cap Reaches $110.35 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $110.35 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,475.07 or 1.00081130 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,189,909 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,863,054,531.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02893593 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,290,576.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

