StockNews.com Downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Sell

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.30. 6,124,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,092,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

