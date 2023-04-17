StockNews.com Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Buy

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.61.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9 %

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,732. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

