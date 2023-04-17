StockNews.com Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Buy

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.61.
Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9 %
Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,732. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse
In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
