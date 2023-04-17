Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.76. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 million, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.52). Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

(Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.