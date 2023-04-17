Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.11

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $140,049.35 and $5.11 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

