SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Insider Activity at SunOpta
In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
SunOpta Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $950.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.