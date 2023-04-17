SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

SunOpta Stock Down 2.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 3.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $950.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.