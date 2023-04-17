Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 159,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

