Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in March

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Talanx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNXXF remained flat at C$34.77 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.77. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$34.49 and a 12-month high of C$34.77.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

