Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in March

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.
Talanx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TNXXF remained flat at C$34.77 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.77. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$34.49 and a 12-month high of C$34.77.
About Talanx
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talanx (TNXXF)
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.