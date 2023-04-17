Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

TMKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 35.8% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

