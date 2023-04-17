Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 3989472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.