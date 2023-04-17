Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Telos Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $2.27. 2,168,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,326. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Analysts forecast that Telos will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,359,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 232,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

