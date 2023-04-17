Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 58.1% in March

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,966.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMNSF stock remained flat at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. Temenos has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $99.31.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.