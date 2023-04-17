Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 58.1% in March

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,966.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMNSF stock remained flat at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. Temenos has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $99.31.
Temenos Company Profile
