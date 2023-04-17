Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $738.94 million and $43.86 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004838 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,150,301,114 coins and its circulating supply is 5,899,655,234,184 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.