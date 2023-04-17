Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after buying an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,274,000 after buying an additional 89,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.23. 1,235,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,922. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

