The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Cut to Hold at Investec

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of The SPAR Group stock opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.10. The SPAR Group has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.75.

Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

