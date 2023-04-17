The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2,812.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 250,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

