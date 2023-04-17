THG (LON:THG) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 55 ($0.68). Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 220 ($2.72).

Shares of LON:THG traded up GBX 25.86 ($0.32) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 91.96 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 29,464,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,054. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.24 ($1.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

