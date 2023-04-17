Threshold (T) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.20 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $359.82 million and $13.20 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03637103 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $13,095,275.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

