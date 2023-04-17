Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of THBRF remained flat at $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
