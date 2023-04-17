Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in March

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,902,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical Stock Up 31.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOMDF traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.00. 12,433,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,380,174. Todos Medical has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.04.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on the development of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, and the distribution of comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening. It is also involved in the activities of breast cancer test, such as TM-B1 and TM-B2.

