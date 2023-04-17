Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Topdanmark A/S from 270.00 to 355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $5.33 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $5.75.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

