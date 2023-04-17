Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.20

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Tosoh Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

