Towerview LLC Acquires 275,000 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up approximately 3.5% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 5.37% of StealthGas worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in StealthGas by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. StealthGas Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

