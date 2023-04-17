Towerview LLC Makes New Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Towerview LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Veris Residential accounts for approximately 1.1% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,860,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after purchasing an additional 484,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Veris Residential Company Profile

VRE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,035. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

