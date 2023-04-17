TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

Shares of TA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.36. 469,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.45. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

