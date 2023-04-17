Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.