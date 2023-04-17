TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.71 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $186.59 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,786,243,802 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

