Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,531,000 after buying an additional 100,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in VeriSign by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,393,000 after acquiring an additional 130,091 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,771,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,771,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $8,585,084. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $224.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

