Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.0 days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

Shares of TSUSF remained flat at $77.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

