UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $133.20

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.20, but opened at $137.07. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $139.44, with a volume of 7,411 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

