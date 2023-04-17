Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ultralife Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Ultralife stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.77.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
