USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

USAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

USAC stock remained flat at $21.47 during midday trading on Monday. 93,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,649. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

