USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
USAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
USA Compression Partners Price Performance
USAC stock remained flat at $21.47 during midday trading on Monday. 93,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,649. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
