USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

USCB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 18,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,303. The firm has a market cap of $188.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.31. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in USCB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 204,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USCB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

USCB Financial Company Profile



USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

Further Reading

