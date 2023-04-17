USD Coin (USDC) Tops One Day Volume of $4.96 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $31.69 billion and approximately $4.96 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 31,697,368,026 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

