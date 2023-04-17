Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,835 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

