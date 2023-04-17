Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 305,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 514,843 shares.The stock last traded at $157.54 and had previously closed at $156.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.