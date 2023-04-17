Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $36.50

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $42.04. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 677,688 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
