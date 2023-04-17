Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $36.50

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $42.04. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 677,688 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

