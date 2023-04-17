Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $29.85

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.85, but opened at $31.30. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 440,074 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of -0.37.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,368,158. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

