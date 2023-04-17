VRES Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $709.98 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, VRES has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $91.24 million and $709.98 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,481.58 or 1.00001382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0348155 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $195.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

