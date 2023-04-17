W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $255,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,332,000 after buying an additional 254,627 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.09. 169,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,612. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

